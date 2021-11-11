Exile on Main Street

Here’s some additional information about Paul Revere Williams, whose work Martin Filler discussed in “Hollywood’s Master Builder” [NYR, October 21]. In early April 1951 the Haitian modernist artist Roland Dorcély (1931–2017) was working on a mural at the El Rancho hotel in Pétionville, above Port-au-Prince, when the Hollywood producer David O. Selznick and his new wife, Jennifer Jones, arrived for a holiday. Selznick admired Dorcély’s mural and commissioned him to paint one in his Beverly Hills mansion. On May 27, 1951, Dorcély left Port-au-Prince for California. There, he spent three and a half months painting a mural of Haitian folk scenes in the vestibule of the (long since demolished) house at 1400 Tower Grove Drive. While in LA, he also painted a mural for Williams. Selznick introduced the two men.
