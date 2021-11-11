Exile on Main Street

Andover High School students have helped local artist Hailey Bonia paint a downtown mural next to UBurger on Main Street. The mural was commissioned by the town to create a new outdoor space for residents to gather, said Anthony Collins, associate planner for the town. There will be a table and chairs placed on the sidewalk mural for people, he said. Bonia, owner of Flourish Artistic, has worked with both town and local businesses to add art to the downtown before. Last winter her work was displayed in various storefronts as part of the town’s effort to bring more art into downtown.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO