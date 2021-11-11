UW aims to build off Border War win

LARAMIE – A season that appeared bleak not too long ago took a turn for the positive last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Now, the University of Wyoming will look to carry over momentum from its Border War rout of Colorado State into a showdown with a Boise State team coming off a big win of its own.

UW delivered arguably its most complete performance of the season against CSU, leading by as much as 21 in a 31-17 victory. The Broncos, meanwhile, are fresh off a 40-14 thrashing of a then-ranked Fresno State squad.

Despite their recent success, 2021 hasn’t been the year either program had hoped for. Picked to finish in the top two spots in the Mountain Division in the Mountain West preseason poll, both teams sit at 5-4, needing one more win to become bowl eligible.

While Boise State hasn’t been the MW powerhouse it usually is, though, the Cowboys certainly aren’t sleeping on their opponent.

“I feel like that’s what we’ve done wrong, going into games and just being overconfident,” sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor said. “We’re using that as motivation to go out there, no matter who we’re playing, and play to the best of our ability. We aren’t looking over any team.”

The most prominent development from Boise State’s blowout win of Fresno State was the emergence of the run game. Averaging just 95.9 rushing yards per game entering last week, the Broncos erupted for 187 yards on the ground against the Bulldogs.

Their offensive attack, however, is still headlined by junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

Bachmeier ranks third in the MW in passing yards and completion percentage, while his 16-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio is the second-best in the conference. He’s also capable of making plays with his legs, despite having a negative rushing total for the year.

“What an explosive offense,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “You need to start with their quarterback, Bachmeier. It seems like he’s been there forever, but he’s a guy who has great mobility, and the coordinator is doing an excellent job with him as far as progressions. He can make all the throws. He can throw it deep, he has a great touch on back-shoulder fades, and he can hit the middle of the field. He’s just an excellent quarterback.”

Defensively, the Broncos have taken on a bend-but-don’t-break mantra – boasting the No. 3 scoring defense in the MW, despite giving up the ninth-most yards in the conference. Among the standouts of this unit are sophomore edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah, who ranks fourth in the conference in sacks, and junior cornerback Tyric LeBeauf, who leads the MW in interceptions per game.

“They’re a pretty tough team, and we knew going into the game (last year) we were going to have to play our best, eliminate mistakes and go out there and execute,” Neyor said. “This game, it’s the same thing.”

With momentum from back-to-back wins on the Broncos’ side, and playmakers on both sides of the ball, senior defensive lineman Victor Jones knows better than to read much into Boise State’s up-and-down season.

“Whenever you go to play Boise, they’re still Boise,” Jones said. “They’re a solid powerhouse in our conference.”

Familiar face, new look

This might be Andy Avalos’ first season at the helm for Boise State, but he’s no stranger to the program.

Avalos was an assistant for the Broncos from 2012-18, a run that included a Fiesta Bowl win over Arizona, and also played linebacker for the team in the early 2000s, as it began to emerge as one of the top Group of Five powers in the country.

His return did signal one notable change, however. Avalos is the first defensive-minded head coach that Boise State has hired since the 1990s.

“Andy has talked a great deal about reestablishing the foundation ... There are different nuances, obviously a new play-caller,” Bohl said. “I believe (former coach) Brian (Harsin) called the plays before, or somebody else, so you see different elements within their offense.

“What you do see is an offense that is really balanced and can attack you in the running game. They can make all the throws vertically, and they have an RPO game, as well.”

Injury woes continue

More unfortunate news trickled out for the Pokes on the injury front this week.

Sophomore receiver Alex Brown is trending toward doubtful for Friday’s game after suffering a knee injury against CSU, another hit to a position group that lost super senior Ayden Eberhardt for the year the week prior. If Brown is unable to go at Boise State, that would leave Wyoming with only two available wide-outs – Neyor and redshirt freshman Joshua Cobbs – with receptions on the season.

This potential absence could lead to playing time for younger players such as true freshman Jaylen Sargent, who received high praise from Cowboys players and coaches during fall camp.

“It’s just going to take us speaking during the week to some of the younger guys that are going to come in and play a key role this week,” Cobbs said. “(We’re) just trying to help them understand that it’s going to be important for them to play their role this week with those guys out.”

The Cowboys are also expected to be without junior defensive end Solomon Byrd for the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury. They are hopeful, though, that injured senior offensive lineman Eric Abojei will be able to play this week.

Bowl eligibility on the line

Whichever team emerges victorious Friday will become bowl eligible, while the loser will have two more chances to reach the six-win threshold.

Both have what seems to be a winnable game against a sub-.500 team left on the schedule – Hawaii in UW’s case, and New Mexico in Boise State’s. They also have games against top MW contenders remaining, with the Cowboys traveling to Utah State next week and the Broncos closing out the regular season against San Diego State.

Sophomore quarterback Levi Williams says the Cowboys “obviously want to get to a bowl game.” However, he’s also confident they can do more than that.

“We have to win six games (to become bowl eligible), but we want to win the next three,” Williams said. “We’re going into Boise knowing they’re going to have a good atmosphere up there. They’re a tough, physical team that needs to be respected, so we’re going to have to practice really hard this week and prepare like we need to prepare to go win.”