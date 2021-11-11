Get Access to the BEST MGM Resorts has to Offer with M life Rewards

As the world reopens and winter approaches, more and more travelers are yearning for tropical vacation destinations and few are as close to home or as popular as the Bahamas. That's where travelers will find the renowned Atlantis, Paradise Island, a sprawling destination resort offering accommodations, amenities and experiences to suit every age and interest. Mastering this one-of-a-kind mega resort in an effort to boost your sales and elevate your business starts with graduating from Travel Agent Academy's Atlantis Ambassador Program. The five-chapter course is free to enroll in and students can access it anywhere and anytime so long as they have an internet connection. Here's a look at what you can expect.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO