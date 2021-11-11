Get Access to the BEST MGM Resorts has to Offer with M life Rewards

Out with the old. In with the new. The Mirage is the aging grand dame in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas portfolio compared to newer trophy deals like managing the Cosmopolitan. Even MGM Resorts hits a limit on how much of Sin City it can take. The company, which operates...
“Green spending” startup Future has launched a new Visa card designed to demonstrate the connection between saving money and lowering a consumer’s carbon footprint. Announced Tuesday (Nov. 2), the Visa FutureCard is the first rewards card to offer 5% cash back on green spending, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant MGM Resorts International says it’s looking to sell the operations of The Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, but no buyer was identified. In a letter released along with quarterly earnings on Wednesday, CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the process was in early stages. The Mirage was the first major hotel built on the Strip by former casino mogul Steve Wynn. It opened in November 1989 and has about 3,000 rooms, an iconic volcano fountain and Polynesian theme. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the underlying Mirage real estate is owned by MGM Growth Properties, which is being bought by New York-based Vici Properties in a $17.2 billion deal expected to close next year.
There are so many reasons you should want to stay in an overwater bungalow in the Caribbean. The accommodations are unique, with standout features like glass floors to watch the fishies swim below. Stairs leading directly from your room into the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea. If you’re looking to impress someone or celebrate a honeymoon or anniversary, nothing is quite as romantic as a private villa over the water. And butler service makes for an experience that’s not only private but carefree.
As the world reopens and winter approaches, more and more travelers are yearning for tropical vacation destinations and few are as close to home or as popular as the Bahamas. That's where travelers will find the renowned Atlantis, Paradise Island, a sprawling destination resort offering accommodations, amenities and experiences to suit every age and interest. Mastering this one-of-a-kind mega resort in an effort to boost your sales and elevate your business starts with graduating from Travel Agent Academy's Atlantis Ambassador Program. The five-chapter course is free to enroll in and students can access it anywhere and anytime so long as they have an internet connection. Here's a look at what you can expect.
Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a new travel advisor recognition program that gives agents the chance to earn a $10,000 bonus. Atlas’ new “Unified: In It Together” program will award advisors a $10,000 bonus for every five bookings made in any accommodation and aboard all voyages through March 31, 2022. 2021...
The AMR Collection has launched two new winter sales across its Dreams Resorts & Spas and the adults-only Secrets Resorts & Spas, called Dream Big and Secrets Love Unlimited. The Dream Big Package offers an ocean view suite at $199 per room, including a “dream big” door banner, family welcome gift, free 25-minute massage for two adults, a free family photo session and an early check-in and late checkout. The package is available at any Dreams Resorts & Spas property.
The Travvy Awards celebrated its seventh year with a spectacular gala in Miami Beach on November 11, where the industry's leading travel suppliers, destinations and travel agencies were recognized for their outstanding efforts over the course of a year that was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 90,000 votes were cast by travel advisors, which led to some category results being with an insignificant difference of each other. In these instances, ties were awarded to the suppliers.
WHY IT RATES: The new Hilton Hotel Tahiti boasts the island's largest pool and features a variety of restaurants and a spa. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Travelers now have a new escape when visiting the capital of French Polynesia, with the opening of the new 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti. Conveniently offering easy access to the downtown attractions of Papeete and Maritime Port, the resort is situated just two miles from the international airport, allowing guests to quickly start their visit.
The CES 2022 event will return in-person to Las Vegas, taking place from January 5-8, 2022, and feature exhibitions from over 1,600 technology companies from around the globe. In response to feedback from its business customers and increased demand, United Airlines has just announced that it’s expanding its flight schedule to facilitate attendees’ travel to the seminal tech convention.
American Queen Voyages introduced 2021 Black Friday offers, which feature savings of up to 45 percent on select 2022 sailings. The offers are available for bookings made between Nov. 15 to Dec. 3, 2021, when using the code FRIDAY. Deals Alert!. Travel Deals and Discounts Available for Military Members,... NCL...
Spirit is expanding its international connectivity, launching two more nonstop routes to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT). The two nonstop flights begin running November 17 and November 18, increasing international connectivity for what is likely to be a busy winter...
The world’s oldest and largest global travel host agency, InteleTravel, recently released the findings of its first travel sentiment survey, which was sent out to its global consumer network at the start of the fourth quarter. The data pointed to strong consumer confidence for the upcoming holiday season, consistent across...
Windstar Cruises now offers all-inclusive pricing, which includes alcoholic beverages, wi-fi, and all gratuities, but will keep an à la carte pricing option. “In an effort to be more in line with other luxury offerings in the cruise industry, particularly with the rollout of our newly transformed all-suite Star Plus Class yachts, we’re now giving the option of an all-inclusive price for all of our sailings,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We didn’t want to take away the à la carte option from guests who enjoy going that way. We want our guests to have the choice based on their preference, what they need on board, and their general vacation philosophy.”
With the rise in alternative types of accommodation, there’s bound to be a debate on whether or not hotels are actually more expensive than Airbnbs and vice versa. A new analysis found that some destinations just offer cheaper hotels than Airbnbs, while travelers to other destinations can enjoy a little extra change in their wallets by choosing an Airbnb.
Kohanaiki on Hawaii Big Island offers all the amenities most could want from an island resort—an oceanside golf course, a dedicated spa, a secret speakeasy—but for homeowners in the exclusive community it offers all of those plus an ultra-private retreat. Designed by architecture firm Glazier Le, this turnkey single-family home...
