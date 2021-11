Watch: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Cutest Moments. Wedding bells may be ringing sooner than we think for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz!. David and Victoria Beckham's oldest child shared that he and his fiancée have been in the process of planning their nuptials—and are looking at a 2022 wedding date. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already," the 22-year-old told HELLO!.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO