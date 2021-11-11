Spoil Yourself at the NEW HOTEL XCARET ARTE in Riviera Maya

Beachfront Penthouse Club Level Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Beachfront Penthouse Club Level Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub qualifies for:. Located on the top floor of the Beachfront Village, these penthouse suites boast sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea and beach from your private balcony featuring a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two. The master bedroom features elegant furnishings, a four-poster, king-size bed, a fully stocked bar and an HD smart TV. The en-suite spa-style bathroom is outfitted with a double basin vanity, dual-control walk-in rain shower, and backlit mirror. Guests enjoy Club Sandals concierge services including private check-in, all day room service, and access to the Club Sandals Lounge.
