Spoil Yourself at the NEW HOTEL XCARET ARTE in Riviera Maya

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article• All-Fun Inclusive: Unlimited access and transportation to our parks: Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco,...

www.travelpulse.com

BoardingArea

Having This Great Hotel Concierge Spoiled Me Forever

Concierge services. I just don’t get the appeal. Maybe it’s because I’m someone who enjoys obsessively planning my trips and doesn’t need someone to tell me where to go or what to see. I also think it’s because there’ve been times I’ve asked them for help and the advice I received was mediocre at best. I’m not saying they’re not useful, just that the service is so inconsistent that having a “concierge desk” at your hotel really doesn’t mean anything anymore.
LIFESTYLE
moneyweek.com

Three great new British hotels

The Londoner in Leicester Square is a new breed of hotel deemed to be a “super boutique”, says Kate Maxwell in The Wall Street Journal. That means it’s “an urban playground with a grown-up vibe”. The hotel is spread over 16 floors, eight of which are underground. There are 350...
WORLD
maqnews.com

New painting honors historic hotel’s founder

When an artist from Fairfield, Iowa, stayed at the Decker Hotel earlier this year, he thought something was missing from the lobby. That something was a portrait of James Decker, the New York businessman who opened the historic hotel in 1875. The artist, who goes by the name of Kesryth,...
MAQUOKETA, IA
papercitymag.com

Rosewood Mayakoba’s Wellness Experience Provides Transformation and Healing in Mexico’s Riviera Maya

MAYAKOBA, Mexico — Beach vacations can provide many things: sun-soaked adventures, memories, relaxation, and even hangovers. But at the Rosewood Mayakoba, one of Mexico’s most esteemed oceanside resorts (located within the gates of Mayakoba on the Yucatan Peninsula), the philosophy is “come as a guest, stay as a local.”. Rosewood...
LIFESTYLE
miamilaker.com

Sonesta Select is the new brand for local hotel

Early in 2021, the Sonesta hotel company acquired numerous Marriott locations in the United States, including the Courtyard Marriott in Miami Lakes that could be seen from the Palmetto Expressway. “We are trying to get the word out to let people now that we are now Sonesta Select,” said Christen...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
TravelPulse

Choose Hotel Xcaret Arte for Your Next Meeting or Event

Hosting an event at an all-inclusive resort in a destination such as Riviera Maya, Mexico is sure to draw some attention. Not only do you have warm weather, delicious gastronomy and friendly people, but also beautiful surrounding scenery. To take it up a notch and make a meeting or event...
LIFESTYLE
manofmany.com

Inside the 1930s Art Deco Building That Houses Darling Harbour’s Bougiest New Hotel

The streets may have been silenced for the past few months, but the bustling tourist hotspot of Darling Harbour is once again set to thrive. And this time around, it’s got a touch of old-world glamour to go along with it. Aiden Darling Harbour is the latest boutique hotel to line on the iconic Sydney waterfront, scheduled to open to the public on 1 December 2021, after three long years of planning. But this isn’t just another hotel.
LIFESTYLE
Observer

The Best Miami Beach Hotels To Stay In for the Most Luxurious Art Basel

After a 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Art Basel is returning to Miami Beach in December. Artists, collectors, curators and art enthusiasts will soon descend upon Miami for the art fair, which has turned into an extravaganza beyond just the artwork. Art Basel Miami Beach now encompasses art, fashion and design, with plenty of shows, events and parties on the agenda.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

Meliá Hotels to open a new luxury resort on Lombok

Meliá Hotels aims to bring a touch of Spanish luxury to Indonesia with the opening of Gran Meliá Lombok in 2024. Already one of the hotel group’s most sought-after destinations, the new opening will mark the first Gran Meliá property on the paradise island of Lombok and its second in Indonesia.
LIFESTYLE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Art Takes Center Stage at This 5-Star Boutique Hotel in Porto, Portugal

Tucked away off of a charming cobblestone street in the heart of bustling downtown Porto, Portugal is one of the city’s most exciting and intriguing new hotels. Just as its name implies, the five-star Torel Avantgarde is a hidden gem that welcomes guests with a feast for the senses where art takes center stage at every touchpoint.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The World's Most Exciting New Hotels for 2022

Destinations around the world are poised to welcome travelers back in 2022 and showcase their newest hotel openings. Whether visitors are looking to stay in design-led properties in Toronto, a five-star sustainable stay in Hong Kong, or a luxury hotel on the doorstep of Nashville’s coolest music venues, here are some of 2022’s most anticipated openings.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Why the Maybourne Riviera hotel is set to become the jewel of the Côte D'Azur

What is luxury now? Is it cotton sateen sheets so snowy and lustrous they could be fashioned into an impromptu wedding gown? Is it a hotel driver who collects you from the airport in a blue-and-white striped double-breasted seersucker waistcoat, like the charming male lead of a Broadway show and before you know it you are humming The Riviera by Blossom Dearie where ‘maharajah’ is rhymed with ‘décolletage’? Is it a view from your bed that makes you think you are still dreaming? It might be.
LIFESTYLE
The Points Guy

The TPG 20: The best new hotels of 2021

The pandemic has curtailed many travel plans over the past 18 months and many hotels already under construction delayed their official opening dates, some by 12 months or more. But as travel now quickly resumes, new and completely renovated hotels have been rapidly opening across the globe. Today, as part...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
visitdallas.com

Immerse yourself in the spirit of season at these Dallas hotels.

Some years you eagerly start decorating the Christmas tree while listening to Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas as soon as you finish the last bite of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day. Other years, you need a little help to get in the holiday spirit. If you are experiencing the latter, Dallas hotels decked out in all the cheer-inducing lights, music, treats and holiday magic will help give you the holly-jolly boost you need. While the following hotel experiences are open to the public, you'll create even more Big D Holiday memories with a weekend stay in these over-the-top Christmassy hotels.
DALLAS, TX
TravelPulse

AMResorts Collection Launches Two Winter Sales

The AMR Collection has launched two new winter sales across its Dreams Resorts & Spas and the adults-only Secrets Resorts & Spas, called Dream Big and Secrets Love Unlimited. The Dream Big Package offers an ocean view suite at $199 per room, including a “dream big” door banner, family welcome gift, free 25-minute massage for two adults, a free family photo session and an early check-in and late checkout. The package is available at any Dreams Resorts & Spas property.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Beachfront Penthouse Club Level Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub

Beachfront Penthouse Club Level Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Beachfront Penthouse Club Level Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub qualifies for:. Located on the top floor of the Beachfront Village, these penthouse suites boast sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea and beach from your private balcony featuring a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two. The master bedroom features elegant furnishings, a four-poster, king-size bed, a fully stocked bar and an HD smart TV. The en-suite spa-style bathroom is outfitted with a double basin vanity, dual-control walk-in rain shower, and backlit mirror. Guests enjoy Club Sandals concierge services including private check-in, all day room service, and access to the Club Sandals Lounge.
LIFESTYLE
Eater

Swanky New Restaurant and Nightclub Brings French Riviera Vibes to Victory Park

Villa Azur, a swanky restaurant with locations in Las Vegas and Saint Tropez, opens its latest outpost today inside the W Hotel in Victory Park. The new restaurant brings a French Riviera aesthetic to Dallas, with highly stylized white interiors and mid-century modern accents. By night, it converts from a glitzy dining room into a nightclub featuring dancers, live saxophonists, DJs, and more.
RESTAURANTS
TravelDailyNews.com

New hotels 'land' at LAX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Prism Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Hyatt Place LAX / Century Blvd and Hyatt House LAX / Century Blvd, both located directly adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and with views of the LAX runways and the lights of downtown Los Angeles. In the midst of LAX’s robust $14B renovation, the new properties are steps away from the airport’s highly anticipated “people mover,” and brings an elevated Hyatt experience to the rapidly evolving neighborhood.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Hilton Announces the Opening of Hilton Hotel Tahiti

WHY IT RATES: The new Hilton Hotel Tahiti boasts the island's largest pool and features a variety of restaurants and a spa. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Travelers now have a new escape when visiting the capital of French Polynesia, with the opening of the new 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti. Conveniently offering easy access to the downtown attractions of Papeete and Maritime Port, the resort is situated just two miles from the international airport, allowing guests to quickly start their visit.
LIFESTYLE

