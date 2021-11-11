Cowgirls rally to beat Colorado State

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team completed a comeback late Tuesday night to beat border rival Colorado State in five sets.

The Cowgirls rallied from a two-set deficit for the 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-9 home win in the UniWyo Sports Complex. It marked the first time since 2018 against Air Force that Wyoming has rallied for a win after dropping the first two sets.

The Cowgirls (15-12 overall, 7-8 Mountain West) controlled much of the final three sets. In the third set, UW used a 12-5 run to turn a 9-6 deficit into an 18-14 lead. From there, the Cowgirls closed out the frame with a 7-4 run.

The fourth set featured 17 ties and five lead changes, but UW gained the advantage late by scoring three of the final four points, the final two by kills from Naya Shimé to force the deciding fifth set.

It was all Cowgirls in the final set as they went on a 6-2 run to break a 6-6 tie to take a 12-8 lead. Jackie McBride closed things out in style in her final Border War, sending a CSU (16-8, 12-3 MW) over pass toward the floor for the kill.

CSU hit .293 for the match with the Cowgirls hitting .287. UW had slight edge in the serve game, tallying seven aces and eight errors, while Colorado State had six aces and nine serving errors. The Rams ended with a 9-8 advantage in total blocks.

Shimé had a match high 21 kills on the night as she hit .500 for the match on 36 swings. KC McMahon added 15 kills and McBride was also in double figures with 10 and hit .474. Faith Waitsman and Teresa Garza added eight and seven kills, respectively, with Waitsman hitting .438 in her final match against the Rams.

UW’s Abby Olsen tallied had 36 assists and added 11 digs for a double-double. Payton Chamberlain had 20 assists in the match.

Erika Jones led the Cowgirls with 14 digs from her libero position. Hailey Zuroske added 10 and had three service aces. At the net defensively, McMahon had four total blocks and McBride added three.

The Cowgirls will next host Fresno State at 6:30 p.m. today. It will be Senior Night as Kaitlyn Gehler, Olsen, McBride, Kyra Slavik and Waitsman will be honored prior to the match.