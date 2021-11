Red Solstice 2: Survivors has recently received an update that provides fixes to the newly released Howell-Barrex Inc. DLC and more. The global infestation that may occur anytime during the Howell-Barrex campaign when saving or loading a game has been fixed. Also, vehicles will now spawn for the host only. This is to help prevent mass spamming of vehicles, especially if eight people are playing the campaign at the same time.

