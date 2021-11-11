Ball Arena Now Requires Proof Of Vax Or Negative Covid Test

Novavax Inc. and Serum Institute of India said Wednesday that the Philippine Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M(TM) adjuvant. The vaccine will be made in the Philippines by the SII under the brand name Covovax. The vaccine has already received an EUA in Indonesia and the companies have filed for authorization in India and with the World Health Organization. The recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine has the advantage that it can be stored at normal refrigeration levels, making it easier to transport and store. Novavax shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 53% in the year to date, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has fallen 12% and the S&P 500 has gained 25%.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 HOURS AGO