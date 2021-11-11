CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ball Arena Now Requires Proof Of Vax Or Negative Covid Test

By A.J.
 6 days ago
If you're going to a Nuggets game or an Avalanche game, or any event going on at Ball Arena, as of now, you will need to show proof of your COVD vaccination or a negative test...

Boston Herald

Novavax coronavirus vaccine: When can I get it and how does it work?

Maryland-based biotech company Novavax could soon bring a new coronavirus vaccine into the market about a year after Americans first rolled up their sleeves. The following include reader questions about the vaccine along with a few others compiled by the Herald and/or Novavax. When can I get a Novavax coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wrcbtv.com

Bridgestone Arena to remove COVID-19 vaccination requirement

Nashville's Bridgestone Arena says they will no longer require guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend Nashville Predator hockey games. The new rule goes into effect November 13, and will apply to other events at the venue. There may be exceptions for a specific...
NASHVILLE, TN
#Covid#Vax#Cdc#Nuggets#Avalanche#Covd#Oxford Astrazeneca
Medscape News

International Travelers Can Enter US With Vaccination Proof, Negative Test

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Starting Monday, international travelers can enter the US if they show proof of full vaccination and a negative coronavirus test taken within 3 days of travel, according the latest CDC guidelines. The new update opens access...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Ball Arena’s First Event With Vaccination And COVID Testing Rules In Place Goes Off With Few Issues

DENVER (CBS4) – The first night of new vaccination or testing rules at Ball Arena came off without delays as workers checked vaccine status and people sorted through their phones and wallets for records and IDs. “I think it keeps people safe,” said Denver Nuggets fan Sarah Meyer. (credit: CBS) The checking was in the hands of contractor Highline Medical Solutions. “We got a call asking if this service is provided and we said, we’ll make it work, we’ll figure it out,” said Highline’s Kandace Steadham There were bound to be some bumps. A teenager called his parents seeking a copy of his vaccine card...
DENVER, CO
Williamson Source

Bridgestone to Lift Requirement to Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Nashville Predators Games

Bridgestone Arena announced that effective Nov. 13, guests will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Nashville Predators games. The change in protocol will also apply to events held at the venue unless a specific tour or event has its own protocols that differ from the protocols being announced. This change comes after significant improvement in Nashville / Davidson County in the metrics that are used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure transmission rates.
NHL
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

LOS ANGELES — Yoga studio owner David Gross felt relieved after Los Angeles passed a vaccine mandate that is among the strictest in the country, a measure taking effect today that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to shopping malls and theaters to nail and hair salons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Republic Monitor

Nation’s Top Infectious Disease Expert Issues Warning To Vaccinated People

According to Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, there are positive and negative aspects to the current pandemic in the US. There is still a lot of work to be done to deal with complicated factors like vaccination rates, contagious virus variants, and diminishing immunity to infection, as per New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 3-12

The definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ is changing to three Covid-19 doses

By Tara John, CNN You may need up to three Covid-19 vaccine doses to be considered fully vaccinated. Waning vaccine immunity and rising infections due to the Delta variant has prompted wealthy nations to reconsider the definition of “fully vaccinated” — which usually means two Covid-19 jabs. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted as much The post The definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ is changing to three Covid-19 doses appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Novavax and Serum Institute of India win EUA for COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines

Novavax Inc. and Serum Institute of India said Wednesday that the Philippine Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M(TM) adjuvant. The vaccine will be made in the Philippines by the SII under the brand name Covovax. The vaccine has already received an EUA in Indonesia and the companies have filed for authorization in India and with the World Health Organization. The recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine has the advantage that it can be stored at normal refrigeration levels, making it easier to transport and store. Novavax shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 53% in the year to date, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has fallen 12% and the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Windsor, CO
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

