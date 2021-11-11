CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

UConn Embracing Opportunity to Square Off With Clemson

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IHfg_0ctmkDgH00

For the first time in history, Clemson and UConn will meet on the football field this weekend in Death Valley.

As challenging as the season has been for the Tigers (6-3, 5-2), it's been an even bigger struggle for the Huskies (1-8), whose only win of the year came against Yale on October 16.

Last time out UConn was blown out by Middle Tennessee State 44-13, but that was back on October 22, giving the Huskies an unusually long layoff to prepare for their big matchup with Clemson.

Despite the Tigers having a down season themselves, interim head coach Lou Spanos knows his team is facing an uphill battle this weekend in Death Valley, but at the same time is telling his players what a unique opportunity they have in front of them.

“We talked about how it’s a privilege to be here at UConn and play a major sport and you have an opportunity to play against one of the premier universities in the country,” Spanos said. “Embrace it and enjoy it, it’s what college football’s all about — memories."

Game Thread: Clemson Tigers vs. UConn Huskies

The Clemson Tigers return home this week for game one of a two-game homestand that will end the regular season inside the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium.

Clemson Availability Report: Tigers Down Two Starters for UConn Game

Clemson will be without one offensive line starter and two key defensive players for Saturday's noon game against UConn at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson Edges Wofford Behind Big Night From Big Man P.J. Hall

P.J. Hall's career-high in points and Al-Amir Dawes' late 3-pointer push Clemson to 2-0 with a win over Wofford on Friday.

One thing that hasn't changed in Clemson this season is a relentless defense and Spanos knows the Huskies offense, which is averaging just 16 points per game, will have their work cut out for them.

“On defense, coach (Brent) Venables does an outstanding job year in and year out,” Spanos said. “They are attacking, make a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage. Have relentless effort and pursuit. We have a challenge.”

One of the more intriguing storylines heading into this game is the fact that backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh's younger brother Tyler is the quarterback of the Huskies. However, his season was cut short after tearing his ACL in a loss to Vanderbilt.

While there is absolutely some disappointment in Tyler not being able to take the field, the younger brother said it hasn't stopped the trash talk.

“I would have loved it,” Tyler Phommachanh said Tuesday. “I spoke to him actually on Monday, going back and forth, talking a little smack to him.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban goes gaga over surprise guest during press conference

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a surprise guest via Zoom at his press conference on Wednesday. Because his wife was not yet home, The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles had to hop on a call with his son. After Suttles asked a question about linebacker Henry To’o To’o’s progression since transferring from Tennessee, Saban responded with an inquiry of his own.
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
clarksvillenow.com

3 local teams heading into high school football playoffs this weekend

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) — After 10 weeks of high school football, we are left with only three remaining teams in Clarksville. The Clarksville Wildcats, Kenwood Knights and Montgomery Central Indians will all be in action on Friday night hoping to keep their seasons alive. All three teams will be on the road this week.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Uconn#American Football#Yale#Middle Tennessee State#Uconn Game Clemson
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
247Sports

Alabama overtakes Georgia for No. 1-ranked class

With the addition of Canadian defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings on Tuesday morning, Alabama has overtaken Georgia atop the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. With a score of 95.12, Nick Saban and company made the leap from the two spot but into No. 1, a position it occupied earlier this fall.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
koxe.com

Area Football Teams in Playoffs – Bi-District Games Set

The post-season in high school football is here and the following playoff games are schedule so far this coming week. Brownwood will play Kennedale at 7:30 pm Friday in Glen Rose. Early will play Pilot Point at 7:30 pm Friday in Saginaw. Coleman will play Anson at 7:00 pm Thursday...
BROWNWOOD, TX
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Texas assistant Bo Davis after viral video

Texas assistant coach Bo Davis’ rant made its way around social media this week. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit also weighed in on it. In a secretly recorded video, Davis can be heard going on an expletive-laden rant after Texas’ fourth straight loss to Iowa State last week. Herbstreit took to Twitter to defend Davis, Texas’ defensive line coach, and what he said after the game.
TEXAS STATE
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
818
Followers
895
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy