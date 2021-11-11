CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Heart healthy bill

In 1980, I contracted endocarditis when my new baby girl was just 3 months old. Endocarditis is a bacterial infection that attacks the interior of the heart where high blood flows make it difficult to treat. I had an HMO plan through my employment. They were becoming common, and the insurance...

MedicalXpress

Why are young Black Americans becoming less heart-healthy?

(HealthDay)—Young, Black Americans are experiencing significant spikes in obesity, type 2 diabetes and smoking, all risk factors for heart attack and stroke. Between 2007 and 2017—before the COVID-19 pandemic and the concerns it has created—hospitalized Black Americans aged 18 to 44 had sharp increases in these risks. They were also having higher rates of health complications and poor hospital outcomes, researchers found in a new study.
BEAUMONT, TX
Billings Gazette

Federal health workers deploy to Billings Clinic to help with COVID surge

Billings Clinic is getting some help during the latest COVID surge with the arrival of two federal teams of 20 or so people who provide staffing help throughout the organization. On Friday, Nov. 5, an eight-person U.S. Public Health Service team of pharmacists arrived at Billings Clinic and have started...
BILLINGS, MT
WSMV

Nashville Heart Walk promotes healthy living

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several businesses, schools, and organizations came together Saturday to promote healthy lifestyles during the winter months. The Greater Nashville Heart Walk allowed Nashville residents to get outside of their homes and exercise. Tennessee State University was one of the sponsors of the walk as well as the...
NASHVILLE, TN
MedicalXpress

Healthy eating linked to better heart structure and function among Latino adults

Latino adults who followed a healthy dietary plan had healthier hearts in terms of structure and function, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021. The meeting will be fully virtual, Saturday, November 13 through Monday, November 15, 2021, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care professionals worldwide.
FITNESS
studyfinds.org

10 steps to a heart-healthy diet can lower heart disease and stroke risk

DALLAS, Texas — Most weight loss plans include a list of acceptable foods as well as a number of foods to avoid. However, when it comes to heart health, scientists have identified 10 key steps to healthy eating that can help individuals lose weight and, more importantly, maintain a healthier heart. By sticking to this plan, they add people can not only keep their heart happy, but help save the environment too.
FITNESS
WWLP

State lawmakers want to make mental health exams free, like physical exams

The pandemic forced us all inside, requiring some people to internalize their battles with anxiety, depression and substance use. In a bill titled 'Addressing Barriers to Care' or the 'ABC Act,' insurance companies would have to cover the cost of an annual mental health exam, similar to a physical exam. This would allow people struggling with their mental health to talk to their trusted providers at no cost to them.
BOSTON, MA
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS

