October 2021 Recap: SalesLeads’ 163 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports

PITTSBURGH, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Advanced Security and Law Enforcement Training LLC (ASLET), a security and law enforcement training school, has entered into a distribution agreement with Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK:LLLI) and its Master Parts Distributor, EJC Security Services, Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA. Lamperd Less Lethal has been creating and manufacturing Less Lethal Technology and Ammunition, Public Order Suppression Systems and Innovators for over 50 years. Lamperd describes less lethal as the application of force applied in a manner to cause the least likelihood of injury to the person.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO