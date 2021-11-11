CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

October 2021 Recap: SalesLeads’ 163 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — SalesLeads announced today the October 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Kemin Industries breaks ground on new manufacturing site in Verona, Mo.

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, has broken ground on a new manufacturing site in Verona, Missouri. According to a news release, the company officially broke ground on the new site Friday with the goal to open it in March 2023. The new 38,000-square-foot production plant is a $40 million investment. It is expected to employ 30 full-time workers in the Verona community once its fully operational.
VERONA, MO
Daily Advocate

Jumpstarting a new Ohio industry

We have an opportunity to create jobs and support a new, growing industry in Ohio, producing the jet fuel of the future. Ohio has a long, proud history of aviation innovation — from the Wright Brothers’ bicycle shop in West Dayton, to Geraldine Mock flying solo around the world, to John Glenn taking flight in Friendship 7.
OHIO STATE
WBKO

Manufacturing industry booming in South Central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Central Kentucky seeing a major boom in manufacturing facilities over recent months. “We have a lot of activity in our area. Not only in Barren County, but the region,” said Micheal Hale, Barren County Judge Executive. Nemak’s new expansion in Glasgow, being the most...
KENTUCKY STATE
Dothan Eagle

Plans for major Dothan industrial project to be unveiled Tuesday

City leaders have been tight-lipped about a major Dothan industrial development project, but they will finally unveil plans Tuesday following a city commission meeting. Few details have been revealed about the development, known only as Project Cant, but several government actions since the beginning of 2021 indicate the project will have a significant impact on Dothan’s economy.
DOTHAN, AL
WISH-TV

Developer planning industrial buildings in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Carmel-based development firm Equicor Co. is planning to build three new industrial buildings in Noblesville. Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report the Saxony Industrial Center will be built on 45 acres near Ruoff Music Center. Work on the speculative buildings is expected...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
massachusettsnewswire.com

ASLET enters into distribution agreement with Lamperd Less Lethal (OTC PINK:LLLI) of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Advanced Security and Law Enforcement Training LLC (ASLET), a security and law enforcement training school, has entered into a distribution agreement with Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK:LLLI) and its Master Parts Distributor, EJC Security Services, Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA. Lamperd Less Lethal has been creating and manufacturing Less Lethal Technology and Ammunition, Public Order Suppression Systems and Innovators for over 50 years. Lamperd describes less lethal as the application of force applied in a manner to cause the least likelihood of injury to the person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
azbex.com

840KSF Industrial Project Planned in Goodyear

Pending the necessary approvals, Eisenberg Company will develop a four-building, 840KSF speculative industrial project on 60 acres at the SWC of Sarival Avenue and MC85 in Goodyear. Eisenberg purchased the site last month for $8.6M, according to media reports. The buildings will range in size from 160KSF-330KSF. Targeted users are...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AccuWeather

Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel

AccuWeather meteorologists are cautioning that a major stormy pattern could prove disruptive for millions of Americans who are planning to get a head start on Thanksgiving travel. The concern forecasters have is that a significant storm could rapidly strengthen and cause a host of disruptions from the Midwest to portions of the Great Lakes, interior Northeast and mid-Atlantic over the weekend and the days before Thanksgiving.
ENVIRONMENT
Beaumont Enterprise

US industrial production rebounded 1.6% in October

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production rebounded in October as automakers, stung by supply chain problems, posted strong increases and the adverse effects from a hurricane that struck the nation's energy complex in the Gulf of Mexico faded. Industrial production rose 1.6% last month after a 1.3% plunge in September,...
INDUSTRY
The Lima News

Whirlpool plans $65 million investment, 100 new jobs in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Whirlpool Corporation announced Tuesday it would invest more than $65 million into its factory in Ottawa over the next several years, bringing more than 100 jobs to the community to build new products, including built-in refrigerators. The Ottawa plant will expand to produce premium refrigeration products, including built-in...
OTTAWA, OH
WSAV News 3

Americans ramped up retail spending a strong 1.7% last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. That’s the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% in the […]
RETAIL

