For Brianna Fruean, the smell of mud drives home the need for climate action

November 16, 2021 10:04 am (EST) As the world debates the successes, failures, and omissions of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, one inescapable conclusion is that Africa’s needs should be elevated on the global climate agenda. African leaders went into the conference with a clear agenda about the urgency of support for adaptation, the centrality of expanding access to power for Africans, and the overall need for partnering with African states on equal footing if the world is to have a realistic hope of saving itself. Major emitters, including the United States, should be crafting sustained responses and integrating climate priorities more effectively into the U.S.-Africa policy agenda in order to drive more meaningful progress by COP27, to be held in Egypt next year.
