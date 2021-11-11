CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Brianna Fruean, the smell of mud drives home the need for climate action

By Ari Shapiro
KVCR NEWS
 5 days ago
At the COP26 U.N. climate summit, some of those with the most to lose insist they aren't victims, they're warriors. "As a Pacific Islander, a lot of people think my role here at COP is to come and cry, like I owe them my trauma, when I don't owe you my...

KVCR NEWS

