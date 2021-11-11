CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paysafe Stock Plunges After Cutting Full-Year Guidance

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) shares fell 40% on Thursday after the company cut 2021 revenue guidance. The company, which is backed by Blackstone and CVC Capital, cut full-year 2021 revenue guidance to between $1.47 billion and $1.48 billion, compared to the previous range of...

stockxpo.com

Twilio CEO touts company’s long-term growth outlook after recent stock plunge

Twilio co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson told CNBC on Monday that a late-October stock slide shouldn’t distract investors from the company’s long-term growth trajectory. “Our growth has been in the range of high 30s (percent) and low 50s (percent) for a while and at a nearly $3 billion revenue run rate … those are astounding numbers.” Lawson said on “Mad Money” with Jim Cramer.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Oatly Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) fell 20.8% on Monday after the plant-based foods company cut its full-year sales forecast. Oatly's revenue surged 49.2% year over year to $171.1 million in the third quarter. The provider of dairy alternatives was able to increase its produced finished goods volume by 77% to 131 million liters after boosting capacity at its facility in Vlissingen, Netherlands. Restaurant and retail store reopenings following the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions also contributed to the revenue gains.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Bird’s first public earnings show slight miss in Q3 revenue, full-year guidance improved

In the third quarter, Bird’s revenues slightly missed expectations, but given an expanded global footprint and an expectation that tourism and commuting will return to cities and global supply chain issues will ease, the company also boosted its guidance for the full-year 2021 period. Shares were up marginally at 1.14% in after-hours trading at the time of this writing.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Diageo Gains After Raising Guidance for Next Three Years

Investing.com – Diageo stock (LON:DGE) traded 2.5% higher in London as the world's biggest spirits distiller said it expects organic net sales growth of at least 16% in the first half of its ongoing financial year. At a capital markets day presentation for investors, he maker of Johnny Walker whisky...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Palantir Gets Credit Suisse Neutral Rating, Stock Slides

Investing.com — Credit Suisse told investors it has initiated Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR ) with a neutral rating on Tuesday. Analyst Phil Winslow put a $25 price target on the stock. However, its shares have fallen over 3%, to $22.69, so far in Tuesday's session. Winslow said he believes...
STOCKS
investing.com

Peloton Slips as It Taps Market for $1 Billion Share Sale

Investing.com – Peloton stock (NASDAQ: PTON ) traded 3.3% lower in Tuesday’s premarket as the gym equipment maker hit the market with an offer to sell stocks worth $1 billion. The offering comes with a greenshoe option of up to another $150 millionn in Class A shares. The stock closed...
STOCKS
investing.com

Sea Limited Stock Declines On Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenue Beat

Investing.com — Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE ) stock fell 5% on Tuesday after the company announced a loss per share of 84 cents on revenue of $2.69 billion on Tuesday. The company missed earnings expectations but beat on revenue, with analysts polled by Investing.com anticipating the per-share loss to be 65 cents on revenue of $2.5 billion. Bookings were $1.2 billion, up 29.2% year-on-year.
STOCKS
investing.com

Walmart Earnings, Revenue beat In Q3

Investing.com - Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Walmart announced earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $140.5B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $135.42B. Walmart shares are up 1% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Desktop Metal Stock Drops on Earnings Miss and Guidance Cut

Q3 revenue grew 34% sequentially but missed Wall Street's estimate. Management didn't disclose organic revenue growth. Management lowered full-year guidance for revenue and a key profitability metric. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) reported third-quarter 2021 results after the market close on Monday that disappointed market participants in the day's after-hours trading session....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Advance Auto Slips as It Warns of Inflation, Cuts Plans for Store Openings

Investing.com – Advance Auto stock (NYSE:AAP) fell more than 2% Tuesday as the company warned of inflation while reducing its guidance for new store openings and capital spending for the year. The company raised its outlook for annual sales, saying it had incorporated “higher than planned inflation headwinds." The auto...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Stifel Labels Norwegian Cruise Line Weakness a Buying Opportunity

Investing.com — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares are down for a 7th consecutive day Tuesday, falling more than 7% heading into the close. However, Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski sees the current weakness in the stock as a buying opportunity, telling investors that the market is "misinterpreting" what is happening with capital market transactions that were announced by the company.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Where to buy Paysafe stock (PSFE) after the release of the forecast for sales and profit

Paysafe stock (PSFE) stock is currently trading at $4.24. The stock has dipped −3.04 (41.76%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy PSFE stock. The Paysafe stock (PSFE) plunged by more than 40% on Thursday after the company issued a forecast for sales and profit that fell short of the expectations of investors. However, most investors still believe that the stock is highly undervalued and expect it to shoot up.
STOCKS

