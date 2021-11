BOX SCORE (19-25, 22-25, 22-25) Virginia trailed 8-10 to start the match before the Orange started to pull away. Syracuse led by as many as six, including 19-13 before a 3-0 run by Cavaliers cut the Orange’s lead to just three as they signaled for time. Coming out of the timeout, Syracuse scored the six of the final nine points in game No. 1 to win the set, 19-25. Turner posted four of 11 kills in the first.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO