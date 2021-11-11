Mayor's Message - November 2021

It’s a great day Palm Bay!

First and foremost, Happy Veterans Day! Each November 11, we celebrate a group near and dear to my heart – America’s veterans. These fine men and women demonstrated profound selflessness and bravery when they enlisted to serve in the United States Armed Forces. I offer my heartfelt thanks to each Palm Bayer and, indeed, each American, who answered the call of duty in the service of our great nation. The sacrifices made by you and your families helped pave a path to peace, prosperity, and freedom that we all enjoy, yet take for granted. You are America’s finest. You are what is right and noble in our nation, and we offer you our most sincere gratitude.

On Saturday, November 6, I was honored to participate in the City of Palm Bay’s Veterans Day Parade. Led by Grand Marshal and United States Congressman Bill Posey, participants marched along Malabar Road to show appreciation for our nation’s veterans and their families.

The City of Palm Bay also debuted a new batch of Military Tribute Banners. Now in its second year, the Military Tribute Banner program is an initiative intended to honor the men and women of the United States Armed Forces with patriotic banners displayed from Veterans Day until Memorial Day at City Hall, Fred Poppe Park, and Veterans Memorial Park.

I would also like to acknowledge the 246th birthday of my beloved United States Marine Corps. Happy Birthday and Semper Fi to my fellow Marines! I am #PalmBayProud to live in a community that recognizes and appreciates the contributions and sacrifices of all its veterans and active-duty service members. OOH RAAH!

At the October 21 Regular Council Meeting, I presented a proclamation to the Florida Association of Veteran-Owned Businesses, known as FAVOB, in honor of National Veterans Small Business Week. National Veterans Small Business Week is dedicated to supporting veteran entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families, and to encourage people to consider purchasing goods and services from these hard-working men and women. I encourage all Palm Bayers to support veteran-owned businesses and to give back to those who selflessly served our great nation.

I’d also like to remind Palm Bayers that the City of Palm Bay is accepting applications for my newly launched Mayor’s Business Spotlight. This initiative will feature local businesses who foster Palm Bay Pride and contribute to Palm Bay’s thriving business community. Businesses will be recognized quarterly with a proclamation, a feature in our Community Connection Newsletter, a listing on the City of Palm Bay website, and receive a window cling. Recipients will be selected based on several factors including longevity, growth in revenue, innovation, and community involvement. Visit www.palmbayflorida.org/bizspotlight for more information and to apply today!

Later this month, we will all gather with loved ones in celebration of Thanksgiving. I am thankful for each and every one of you and grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve as Mayor of the City of Palm Bay – the greatest city on the face of the earth! During this festive season, let us be thankful for our many blessings. To all Palm Bayers – have a happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving!

Finally, I would like to invite everyone to join me for the City of Palm Bay’s Holiday Light Parade on December 4 at 6:00pm. The 2.5-mile parade will begin at the Eastern Florida State College Campus and head north on San Filippo Drive before turning west onto Malabar Road. The parade will follow Malabar Road all the way to Palm Bay City Hall at Minton Road. I hope you’ll join me and my fellow City Councilmen as we usher in the Christmas and Holiday season with dozens of brightly lit floats, high school marching bands, cheer squads, vehicle clubs, and more. Mark your calendars and join us for the biggest holiday parade on the Space Coast!