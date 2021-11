The ‘Carwow’ team brought three extremely different cars to the drag strip to take on each other. The first one was a Honda NSX, the next one an F1 car, and the unlikeliest rival of them all, a radio control car! From what we’ve seen before, you can never rule out an RC car; and the same was proved yet again. The Arrma RC car exceeded all expectations and smashed not just the NSX, but also the F1 car. How about that!

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO