The last time the Boston Celtics played the Toronto Raptors, it was the second game of the season and Boston’s home opener. It could not have gone worse for the Celtics. Toronto outscored Boston 64-36 in the second half on the way to a 32-point blowout victory. That loss caused several Celtics to directly question their effort and focus levels, while Ime Udoka said his team got “punked”. Here’s what we’re looking for as the teams meet for a second time in Boston in a two-and-a-half-week span.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO