The Texas Department of Transportation added two traffic signals along FM 1774 at Ruel Road in Magnolia and Riley Road in Waller County. The signals were not included in the original contracts awarded for the widening of FM 1774, which widened the road from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway from Mill Creek Drive to FM 149. All lanes are open and signals are activated on the road.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO