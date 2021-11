The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since March 23 of 2019. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 8 at FedExForum. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO