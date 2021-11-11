CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Shows Off Toned Abs In Bandeau Bra Top & Low Rise Skirt

By Emily Lee
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya 's latest ensemble is one of her boldest yet. On Wednesday (November 10), the Spiderman: No Way Home actress attended the 2021 CFDA awards in New York City in a bright red bandeau top and matching skirt.

It's no wonder Zendaya pulled out all the stops for her appearance at the prestigious fashion event. At just 25-years-old, she is the youngest person to receive the Fashion Icon Award. She was presented the honour by supermodel Iman , who won the award back in 2010.

Zendaya's ensemble was custom Vera Wang, which she paired with gorgeous diamond jewellery and a matching red manicure. You can see her entire look below:

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: FilmMagic

Though he didn't attend the event with her , Zendaya's boyfriend, Tom Holland , praised her achievement on Instagram. Sharing photos of her eye-catching ensemble, Holland gushed: "Naaa stop it," adding a heart eye emoji. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person."

Holland also made sure to shout out his girlfriend's longtime and trust stylist, Law Roach . Together, Zendaya and Roach have put together a number of incredible red carpet looks over the Dune actress's career . "Congrats [Zendaya] and [Law Roach] you guys deserve every bit of this," he added.

We can't wait to see what Zendaya wears next.

Zendaya
Iman
Tom Holland
Vera Wang
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

