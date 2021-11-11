Zendaya Shows Off Toned Abs In Bandeau Bra Top & Low Rise Skirt

Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya 's latest ensemble is one of her boldest yet. On Wednesday (November 10), the Spiderman: No Way Home actress attended the 2021 CFDA awards in New York City in a bright red bandeau top and matching skirt.

It's no wonder Zendaya pulled out all the stops for her appearance at the prestigious fashion event. At just 25-years-old, she is the youngest person to receive the Fashion Icon Award. She was presented the honour by supermodel Iman , who won the award back in 2010.

Zendaya's ensemble was custom Vera Wang, which she paired with gorgeous diamond jewellery and a matching red manicure. You can see her entire look below:

Though he didn't attend the event with her , Zendaya's boyfriend, Tom Holland , praised her achievement on Instagram. Sharing photos of her eye-catching ensemble, Holland gushed: "Naaa stop it," adding a heart eye emoji. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person."

Holland also made sure to shout out his girlfriend's longtime and trust stylist, Law Roach . Together, Zendaya and Roach have put together a number of incredible red carpet looks over the Dune actress's career . "Congrats [Zendaya] and [Law Roach] you guys deserve every bit of this," he added.

We can't wait to see what Zendaya wears next.