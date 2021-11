Randy Gregory’s next contract may or may not be with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s been a long time coming for Randy Gregory. The talented defensive end got his opportunity this season to showcase what he could do playing a full schedule and he’s taken advantage. Currently, Gregory leads the Dallas Cowboys with five sacks and has two games in which he’s brought down the quarterback twice. Also, he leads the team with 29 pressures and his 90.5 grade is third for all edge rushers according to Pro Football Focus.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO