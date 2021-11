WARNER, S.D. — U.S. Army veteran Tracy Diefenbach speaks lovingly of the horses recently at a small farm north of Warner, South Dakota. The horses are enjoying the unseasonably warm, if wet, weather as she introduces them to visitors, and though at first glance they seem like horses you might find at a petting zoo or a hobby farm, these horses are highly-trained service animals that work to relieve the effects of traumatic brain injuries in military veterans suffering from conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

