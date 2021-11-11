ALEC & HILARIA BALDWIN IN NYC: Sushi and Italian dinners, nail salon and coffee shop runs

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Alec Baldwin returned to New York City earlier this week from Vermont, where he and wife Hilaria Baldwin had been spending time since the Oct. 21 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halnya Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust" in New Mexico.

Alec, 63, and Hilaria, 37, have been spotted in Greenwich Village, NoHo and the Upper West Side, having dinner, visiting a nail salon and coffee shop, and strolling with their kids.

On Wednesday night, the Baldwins had dinner in NoHo at BONDST. In photos obtained by Page Six , the couple were spotted leaving the sushi restaurant with Hilaria's hair stylist, Jared Mathias Riccardi.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, Alec was spotted pushing in a stroller one of their children, while Hilaria was visiting a QQ Nails & Spa location in the West Village. They also popped by a Madman Espresso location, as well.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are seen on November 09, 2021 in New York City. Photo credit Gotham/GC Images

The Baldwins were first spotted in New York City on Sunday night. They had dinner outdoors at Il Cantinori on East 10th Street.