Golf

Veterans Day: Golf world shares appreciation for those who served

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Thursday features a loaded slate of golf, with the first rounds of the PGA Tour’s Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship and PGA Tour Champions’ season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

But today, Nov. 11, it’s important to stop and honor those who have served in the armed forces. Whether you call it Veterans Day, Remembrance Day or Armistice Day, take a scroll through some of the social media posts of professional golfers, like Justin Thomas and Annika Sorenstam, who shared their appreciation for those who served their country.

From all of us at Golfweek, thank you for your service.

Justin Thomas

Bryson DeChambeau

Annika Sorenstam

Paula Creamer

Ian Poulter

Jim Herman

Lee Westwood

Alison Walshe

Graham DeLaet

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Mackenzie Hughes

Brian Gay

Nick Taylor

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

