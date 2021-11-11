CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

US Rep. Lauren Underwood undergoing surgery for uterine fibroids

By Rick Pearson, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nnFx_0ctmLhM800
US Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-14, at the Illinois Democratic County Chair's Association brunch before Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood is undergoing surgery Thursday in Chicago to remove uterine fibroids, the second-term Democratic congresswoman’s office said.

Underwood, 35, of Naperville, who represents the state’s west and northwest suburban and exurban 14th Congressional District, will recover in Illinois “over the coming weeks” following surgery at the University of Chicago Medical Center, her office said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website , uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during childbearing years. “Uterine fibroids aren’t associated with an increased risk of uterine cancer and almost never develop into cancer,” according to the website.

Many women have uterine fibroids at some time during their lives, Mayo said, but don’t know it because they often cause no symptoms. Doctors may discover fibroids incidentally during a pelvic exam or prenatal ultrasound.

Underwood, who is up for reelection next year, defeated former state Sen. Jim Oberweis by 5,374 votes in last year’s election. She won her first term in Congress in 2018 by defeating four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren of Plano by 14,871 votes.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Underwood worked as a registered nurse prior to embarking on a career in government health care services, including time as a senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in former President Barack Obama’s administration, working on the Affordable Care Act.

In her office’s statement, Underwood said she was “grateful” to her team of health care professionals and “looks forward to traveling throughout the 14th District and returning to the House of Representatives soon.”

rap30@aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Federal infrastructure bill could boost Red Line extension, lead service line replacement, Lightfoot says

Mayor Lori Lightfoot hailed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday, saying it would help expand the CTA Red Line to 130th Street and remove lead service lines. Lightfoot said she could not give a timetable for various projects as the city is waiting for information from the federal government about how much funding will come in the form of pure grants or some other ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Kyle Rittenhouse case goes to jury in Kenosha as polarized nation awaits verdict

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended much as it began, with defense attorneys painting the teen gunman as a do-gooder who came under attack and prosecutors portraying him as a wannabe soldier who fatally shot two unarmed men. The dueling portraits reflect the way a polarized country has viewed the shooting since it happened, and the closing arguments occasionally mimicked the vitriolic sound bites ...
KENOSHA, WI
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy