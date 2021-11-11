CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Benefits of CBD for seniors

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a senior citizen, there is no question that you have paid your dues. You have paved the way for the rest of us. Chances are you are a bit conventional when it comes to medicine and medical care, but it might be time for you to think about CBD. The...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
tkmagazine.com

CBD Nation

Ken Hausler will tell you that his business, CBD Nation, has given him a new passion for helping people, including veterans like himself, find a new way to ease their ailments. When Hausler ended his 18 years of service in the U.S. Army, he was ready for a new chapter....
ECONOMY
Reading Eagle

Does CBD live up to its claims of health benefits?

Dear Mayo Clinic: For years, I have been hearing about the advantages of taking CBD products for sleep, pain and just about anything that ails you. I now see these products everywhere being sold over the counter in drug stores. Is CBD beneficial, and does it live up to its claims?
PHARMACEUTICALS
thekatynews.com

Benefits of using natural loofah every day

The reality is that loofahs come from land! Mainly, a type of gourd is called a sponge or loofah gourd. The loofah is the only plant source of sponges used in bathhouses and kitchens for centuries. In appearance, a loofah looks like a cucumber. Loofahs are popular accessories used to apply soap or body wash to the body and face. Natural loofahs provide a better texture for cleaning. Dead skin cells naturally accumulate on the top layer of your skin, making it appear dull, but you can use natural loofah sponges to clean your skin.
SKIN CARE
irvineweekly.com

CBD Health Benefits for Improving Focus and Attention

This article was originally published on Can CBD Do That. To view the original article, click here. The therapeutic and medical benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) makes it useful for treating a wide variety of ailments. Legally available health and wellness products formulated using it are derived from hemp plant strains having less than 0.3% of psychotropic THC because this concentration does not produce the high associated with it. Apart from this, users find it attractive due to the lack of side effects at normal dosage. One emerging trend is its usage for improving focus and attention. Read to know more.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Bone Fractures#Senior Citizen#Sleep Inertia#Vitamin C#Iop
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
pghcitypaper.com

CBD and Anxiety

While there’s no magic bullet to banish anxiety for good, managing anxiety symptoms is a commonly stated reason why people take cannabis — medical or otherwise — with CBD showing particular promise in preliminary studies. Right now, it’s estimated 264 million people worldwide have some kind of anxiety disorder, with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
washburnreview.org

Healthy but hurting: Fibromyalgia and CBD

In my attempts to medicate my fibromyalgia, I have tried a long list of medications, therapies and diet changes, most of which have not made a lasting impact. Previously in my column I have discussed these prescription medications and their side effects that outweighed the benefits. CBD is the one thing that I have tried that has made a difference in my condition without any downside.
FITNESS
WKBW-TV

Pain Tip Tuesday – Chronic back and nerve pain

Chronic back and nerve pain will change your life. Dr. Christian Milioto owner of WNY Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center says it may lead to endless treatments, medications and even surgery if left untreated. Dr. Milioto says being someone who dealt with chronic back and leg pain for most of my adult life, I understand what you feel daily and how exhausting it can be. He specializes in chronic back and neuropathy pain and his office stives to eliminate debilitating pain and restore quality of life. Age and arthritis is not the reason you live in chronic pain and you do not have to endure it.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TrendHunter.com

Non-Addictive CBD-Infused Smokes

Oklahoma Smokes are a new organic hemp smoke designed to help users unwind and relax. With 8% CBD/CBG and trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3% so you won't get high), these nicotine-free, CBD cigarettes leave smokers in a positive and uplifted mood. The 100% hemp cigarettes will appeal to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Could CBD Help With OCD?

This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a type of anxiety disorder that is characterized by intrusive obsessive thoughts which are generally followed by compulsive behaviors. CBD is now found to be effective for the treatment of this mental condition because of its ability to affect different body systems. This compound can be beneficial for you to naturally control this disorder without resulting in severe side effects, unlike the other medications used for alleviating OCD. Hence, we list some of the important advantages of CBD for OCD.
MENTAL HEALTH
asapland.com

Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice for Promotes Heart Health

Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice for Promotes Heart Health. Aloe vera juice contains alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) such as glycolic and lactic acid, which help to fade dark spots and blemishes on the skin. AHAs work by loosening the bonds that hold dead skin cells together, allowing them to be rinsed away with water. It is very effective in treating sun and age-related spots and marks and also treats acne scars and other marks on the skin like liver spots etc.
HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

The Worst Supplements to Take After 50, Say Experts

Whether you're looking to reduce the symptoms of certain chronic health issues or increase your longevity, supplements are part of many people's daily routines. While there are countless supplements out there that can have major benefits for your health and wellbeing, practically any medication or supplement comes with some risks.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
NUTRITION
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy