When Charlotte Flair made the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers back in 2015, she appeared cool and collected on the outside, but the daughter of pro wrestling icon Ric Flair was still getting to grips with life as a WWE Superstar on the inside. “I had no idea what I was getting into, or what I wanted to accomplish,” she says. “I started wrestling for my little brother and then the next thing you know, it’s, ‘OK, I like this!’ and, ‘OK, I fit in!’”

