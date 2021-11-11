Military spouses, veterans report highest losses to employment scams

As a Basic Needs Allowance is considered in Congress to combat food insecurity, advocates break down what it could mean for the military’s neediest families. Josh Protas is the vice president of public policy and heads the Washington, D.C., office for MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger. In this role, he coordinates and implements MAZON’s advocacy agenda, including efforts to protect and strengthen the federal nutrition safety net, with a special focus on the overlooked food security needs in Indian Country and Puerto Rico and for veterans and military families. Protas is co-author with Abby J. Leibman of MAZON’s groundbreaking 2021 report, “Hungry in the Military,” and has extensive experience working at Jewish communal agencies in Arizona and at the national level. Protas lives in Takoma Park, Maryland, with his wife, Abby, and their three children.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO