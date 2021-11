David Moyes believes West Ham are deserving of their place in the Premier League table – insisting the Hammers are “not imposters”.Moyes guided the club to a sixth-placed finish last season, qualifying for the Europa League and his side have picked up where they left off by making an impressive start to the current campaign.The Hammers host Liverpool on Sunday knowing victory would see them climb above Jurgen Klopp’s team into third place in the standings and remain level on points with Manchester City.Defeat would still see West Ham head into the international break in the top four, barring...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO