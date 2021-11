Ardie Savea is expecting Ireland to bring their ‘A game’ when they play the All Blacks in the latest chapter of a great modern rivalry. It took Ireland 111 years to beat New Zealand since the first time the two sides played each other in 1905, but it didn’t take long for the men in green to claim their second victory against the All Blacks, in what has become a fierce rivalry in recent years.

RUGBY ・ 3 DAYS AGO