As Madeline Dauphin listened to Craig Kopstain tell war stories from the desert battlefields of the Middle East, it felt like she, too, was right there with him. "It really just made history come to life. I could picture the stories he was telling me in my head," said Dauphin, a St. Viator High School senior, who wasn't yet born when the Navy captain was working for Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf's central command staff during Operation Desert Storm.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO