ONTARIO — Over the weekend, on Oct. 30, the Ontario Tigers’ soccer teams hosted games for the play-in round of the 4A Oregon Soccer State Championships. The men’s team hosted Cascade High School for the first game of the day, whereas the women’s team followed by hosting Newport High School. If the Tigers win their game, they would advance to the first round of the state tournament. Although, if they were to lose, it would conclude their regular season, due to the tournament being a single elimination tournament.

OREGON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO