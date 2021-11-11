Basketball

For a good part of the past decade, the Kenyon College men’s soccer team has dominated the Denison University Big Red. Coming into the NCAC Championship game on Saturday, Kenyon had won nine games in a row against the Big Red, dating back to 2013. Unfortunately for the Lords, that dominance over the years did not play out on the pitch on Saturday. A goal by the Big Red in the first half left the Lords searching for a goal. The Lords’ student section at Mavec Field could be seen standing for the final 15 minutes of the game as they hoped their team could find a tying goal late in the second half. Unfortunately, that goal never came, and the Lords fell 1-0 at home.

