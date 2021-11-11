CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Basketball

By Finn Anders
kenyoncollegian.com
 5 days ago

Women’s basketball loses in season debut against...

kenyoncollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
kenyoncollegian.com

Women’s basketball loses in season debut against Heidelberg

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Kenyon’s women’s basketball team opened their season by travelling to Heidelberg University. While Kenyon fought until the very end, Heidelberg kept a tight grip on their lead and finished with a 68-53 victory over the Ladies. Soon after the opening tip, the Heidelberg Student Princes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bigeastcoastbias.com

Havoc in Milwaukee: Marquette stuns 10th-ranked Illinois

The Marquette Golden Eagles stunned the 10th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini Monday night. The Golden Eagles started the Gavitt Games off right for the Big East, as they triumphed over the Illini by the score of 67-66, giving the program one of their biggest wins in recent memory. It was a...
ILLINOIS STATE
nctv17.com

Christmas Music and Basketball Embarrassments

Christmas music and basketball embarrassments are some of the subjects on this week’s Quick Hits with Sam Taviani and Jeske Maples. With the calendar turning to November, there are few more divisive topics this time of year then when it is appropriate to begin playing Christmas music. Both junior linebacker Sam Taviani and freshman offensive lineman Jeske Maples agreed that it should hold off until after Thanksgiving, at which time it is fine to fully get into the holiday spirit.
ENTERTAINMENT
kenyoncollegian.com

Kenyon struggles on the road at Ohio Wesleyan, falls to 2-7

On Nov. 6, the Lords football team faced off against the Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) Battling Bishops in Delaware, Ohio. Historically, the Lords have struggled against OWU, with their last win against the Battling Bishops coming in 2009, when the Lords persevered in a tightly contested 33-28 shootout. However, on Saturday, the Lords couldn’t muster up a similar performance, losing 52-17 for their 11th straight loss to OWU.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heidelberg University
kenyoncollegian.com

Lords and Ladies prepare for NCAA regional meet

In their final race before the NCAA Regional Championships, the Kenyon cross-country teams competed in the Wooster Twilight 5K on Friday, Nov. 5. The race was unscored, but it served as a chance to get miles in ahead of the Regional Championships this coming Saturday. The Ladies had five runners...
WOOSTER, OH
kenyoncollegian.com

Lords and Ladies earn lopsided victories over rival Denison

On Saturday, the Lords swimming and diving team defeated their conference rival Denison University in a lopsided meet, winning by a score of 208.5 to 91.5. It’s the Lords’ third straight victory against the Big Red, and their largest margin of victory against Denison in over a decade. To say the Lords dominated the event would be an understatement; the swimmers from the Hill won all but one event, and numerous competitors for Kenyon walked away with multiple event wins.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kenyoncollegian.com

Despite NCAC loss, Lords advance to NCAA tournament

For a good part of the past decade, the Kenyon College men’s soccer team has dominated the Denison University Big Red. Coming into the NCAC Championship game on Saturday, Kenyon had won nine games in a row against the Big Red, dating back to 2013. Unfortunately for the Lords, that dominance over the years did not play out on the pitch on Saturday. A goal by the Big Red in the first half left the Lords searching for a goal. The Lords’ student section at Mavec Field could be seen standing for the final 15 minutes of the game as they hoped their team could find a tying goal late in the second half. Unfortunately, that goal never came, and the Lords fell 1-0 at home.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy