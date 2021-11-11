CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Find Vehicle, Person of Interest Connected to Mother’s Murder, 1-Year-Old Daughter’s Disappearance

By Ellen Killoran
 5 days ago
Authorities in multiple states are continuing to search for a missing 1-year-old girl whose mother was found murdered.

WGN-9 reports that police have found a van they believe is connected to Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs’ disappearance. As previously reported, Angel was missing from her home in Wheeling when police officers responding to a missing persons report went to the home and found Angel’s mother Ja’nya Murphy dead of an apparent homicide. According to WGN-9, investigators believe Angel was at one time in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan. The vehicle has since been found in Missouri, but the child was not in the car.

According to CBS Chicago, police have identified and located a person of interest who had a “previous relationship with Ms. Murphy,” and was last seen with her on Monday. Authorities have not confirmed whether this person of interest is the owner of the vehicle found in Missouri.

Police are continuing to seek the public’s help in locating Angel. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 847-459-2690.

