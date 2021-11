Unpacking Review: Unboxing memories, one belonging at a time. Unpacking is one of those games that will make you believe in love at first sight. I took one look at it 2 years ago and promptly emailed the dev team, begging to be added to the press list. Even the game’s community manager, Victoria Tran (Among Us), volunteered for the position just so she could play Unpacking early. There’s just something about Unpacking that is immediately delightful that one can’t help but want to get their hands on it straight away.

