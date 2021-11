The global drone power sources market size was USD 2.45 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.57 billion in 2021 to USD 5.33 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.0% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Drone power Sources Market, 2021-2028.” As per our researchers, the growing adoption of modern batteries and fuel cells to enhance drone flight time. The increasing incorporation drone technology with military or commercial application has boosted the sales of the energy sources and has encouraged players to innovate and invest on R&D of the product. Also, the key players are focusing majorly on amplifying the build quality and performance of these drones and provide ample energy sources. For instance, in October 2020, Intelligent Energy Limited proclaimed that the 2.4kW fuel cell power module (FCPM) owned by the company, had been combined with the UK-ground ISS Aerospace’s (ISS) heavy-lift fuel cell-powered UAV that has accomplished a flight duration of 100 minutes. This is anticipated to spur drone power sources market growth and augment demand for the product during the forecast period.

