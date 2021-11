Often times homeowners are intimidated by the thought of engaging in simultaneous real estate transactions. Sometimes folks worry about the possibility of either being left “homeless” or of having to carry two houses for a period of time as a result of the transaction. Most sellers will need the proceeds from their sale in order to purchase their new home while others may not. Whatever the case, sellers need not worry too much if they’re guided by a professional broker who will make sure that both transactions essentially close at the same time. It’s the broker’s duty to provide clients with a seamless transition from one home to another while shielding them from the unnecessary stress that can easily accompany such a major event.

