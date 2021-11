The $465 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) has plans to increase its real assets allocation to 15 percent from 13 percent. The increase is part of the CalPERS Board of Administration’s selection of an overall new asset allocation mix that will guide the fund’s investment portfolio for the next four years, while at the same time retaining the current 6.8 percent investment return target.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO