Chick-Fil-A’s Tentative Opening Date In Bismarck

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 4 days ago
Well, happy birthday to me. My birthday is Thursday, December 2nd. Don't forget to send a card with money! However, there's another reason why to celebrate Thursday, December 2nd in Bismarck Mandan. The national chain Chick-fil-A is also set to open in Bismarck on December 2nd. This is information...

New Restaurant Coming To Bismarck, ND

A new restaurant is coming to Bismarck, ND. According to the Facebook page Bismarck People Reporting the News someone had posted that the Tavern Grill was coming to Bismarck, ND. The post stated that they had the new locations were on the menu at the Fargo Tavern Grill. I went to Tavern Grill's website and sure enough, they have a new location coming to Bismarck, ND in the spring of 2022.
BISMARCK, ND
Anne Carlsen Center To Build New Facility In Jamestown, ND

According to newsdakota, Anne Carlsen Center breaks ground on a new facility. This is awesome that they are finally able to get a new facility. It was time for a new facility and this new one will be perfect for them. According to the article, this is a $41 million dollar project and will be located at 2200 20th St. SW In Jamestown, ND.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Recent Parking Changes You Need To Know In Mandan

Any time a change happens in your daily routine you need to know. If you are out and about in Mandan, or you work in the downtown Mandan area, a recent change in parking hours has occurred. Of course, it's always best to know the latest when you are heading out of the house.
MANDAN, ND
Mandan, ND To Get Indoor Tennis & Pickleball Facility

Mandan, ND will soon be getting an indoor tennis and pickleball facility. According to the Mandan Parks and Recreation Facebook page, the Mandan Park Board approved the construction of the new facility at there November 8, 2021 meeting. The indoor facility will be located on the east side of the Starion Sports Complex practice football field. The land to build this indoor complex was donated by Bob & Mary Kupper. According to the Facebook post, the facility is dome like and will include 41,600 square feet inside the dome with will six tennis courts. Three of those courts will be multi-striped for ten pickleball courts. The outside of the dome will have a 3,000 square feet welcoming center and four outdoor pickleball courts. According to the post they will also set aside free court space each week for first responders and active mility.
MANDAN, ND
Two Bismarck Mandan Business Battle OSHA Jab Mandates

At least two North Dakota businesses and their employees have challenged the legality of President Biden's use of OSHA's "emergency temporary standard" that would force businesses with over 100 or more employees to get vaccinated. According to Breitbart a petition has been filed with the United States Court of Appeals.
MANDAN, ND
Just Announced: Two MAJOR Events Coming to North Dakota

Two major events were just announced for 2022 in North Dakota. Now that we are attempting to live a post-pandemic life, there are more and more fun events and shows being scheduled in North Dakota. Grand Forks and Fargo each just had a major announcement about upcoming entertainment. In 2022, the FARGODOME will be hosting a WWE SUPERSHOW event and Country Music superstar, Morgan Wallen, will be playing at the Alerus Center.
WWE
Ever Wonder What That Thing Is By The River In Bismarck?

Have you ever wondered what that "thing" was right beside the river on the Bismarck, ND side? That is a water intake system that the water treatment plant uses. There is a well below the river bed that water is taken out of. That's where our drinking water is taken from. Many people always ask me what that is and why they built it there. The city of Bismarck, ND upgraded its water system a few years ago. Click here for more details.
BISMARCK, ND
Should University Of North Dakota Build A Indoor Complex?

Should (UND) the University Of North Dakota follow suit with NDSU and build an indoor practice facility? I think it would be wonderful for UND to build a new practice facility. This would really put both the North Dakota schools on the map. NDSU is currently building a new indoor/outdoor practice facility with two fields. The fields will be both indoors and outdoors. If UND would build a new training facility like NDSU it would really put them on the map.
POLITICS
North Dakota Just Broke A Record

According to Ag Week, history was made in North Dakota with the longest train in the United States. According to the article, the 8,500 feet long train was loaded earlier in the month at the Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford. According to the article, this could help keep the competitive market on edge. The Honeyford elevator is located at 2472 30th St NE, Honeyford, ND 58235.
TRAFFIC
North Dakota’s Lamoureux Twins Gallery Of Olympic Photos

Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux have not only enthralled our state of North Dakota, they've captivated a nation. The twin sisters from Grand Forks are North Dakota's only born-and-raised Olympic gold medalists. They made the announcement recently they have decided to retire from their playing careers. Growing up in Grand Forks,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Is Honeyford, ND Home Of The Longest Train In United States?

Looking at the aerial picture of this picture really shows its true length. When was the last time you passed by Honeyford, North Dakota? Located 237 miles away from our capital, if you are out there in that area, you may have caught your eye on something that seemed to stretch for miles.
TRAFFIC
TikTok’s “Devious Licks” Challenge Strikes North Dakota College… Again

TikTok's "Devious Licks" Challenge has caused some problems in North Dakota Schools. We all know about TikTok's "Devious Licks" challenge. And, of course, the nationwide vandalizing and stealing sprees made their way to North Dakota. Not just in the high schools either. It even hit North Dakota college campuses and one is asking for help to stop the devious licks. Because it appears they may be happening again.
Lincoln ND Gets A Community Cupboard

The city of Lincoln now has a new addition to the town. Inside the Peace Lutheran Church they now have a food pantry. This is awesome that the church is doing this and it is great for the city of Lincoln. The food pantry is called Lincoln, ND Community Cupboard. They are in need of donations or food or anything that you can help with. According to their facebook page they also need of two Refrigerators and a deep freezer.
LINCOLN, ND
Should This Road Be Paved In Bismarck?

Have you ever been on Lee Ave? It's a street in Bismarck, ND. Ever wonder why it isn't paved on the one end? I've been asking the same question for years. A good part of the street is gravel and in really tough shape. For many years I'd make the cut across from the south Walmart to Airport Road on Lee Ave and it was in really tough shape.
BISMARCK, ND
What Happened Sunday Night At The Mandan Refinery?

Did you hear about this last Sunday night here in Mandan?. Did you happen to notice that the skies were extra bright over parts of Mandan last Sunday night? Especially if you were driving near the Mandan Refinery. There was an issue that came up that riled up some flaring into the skies that still has people talking about it. Many people were concerned that the unordinary extra flares may have caused some dangerous fumes to breathe in.
MANDAN, ND
6 Things In North Dakota I Will Never Be Able To Figure Out

I've been out here in North Dakota For Almost 8 years, And I still can't figure some things out. I don't know about you, but living in North Dakota does have some fascinating things that still stump me. They don't come around every day, but when they do, I still can't figure it out. The weather of course is always something to never take for granted, but that really isn't on my list. It does pertain to a few, however.
POLITICS
Gov. Burgum Pushing For North Dakotans To Get An Extra $500

It sure seems like yesterday when our stimulus checks were coming in. A crazy time in our lives when we started receiving stimulus checks last year. Sure seemed almost surreal that most of us woke up one day and saw our bank accounts had an overnight visitor. The checks of course were designed to stimulate the economy by providing us with extra spending to go out and spend in our community. We had three checks that came in waves, will there be another one?
GRAND FORKS, ND
Bismarck’s New Grocery Store “Little Odessa” – Loaded With Charm.

Are you looking for something fresh and brand new?. I am a single guy who rarely has a full refrigerator, NOT because I'm lazy, but I never know what I'll be hungry for every night. I have my usual stores I like to go to, and my normal boring routine it seems that I follow. I don't take too much time to shop, because I pretty much know where everything is and what I'll end up purchasing. Pretty dull I know. That all will change now that I have found an excellent new grocery store.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck Sgt’s Pursuit For Chase Hurdle – “Family Deserves It”

The search for Chase Hurdle will not stop until he is found. We have all followed this story since day one, November 2nd a young man by the name of Chase Hurdle was last seen here in Bismarck. A Bismarck High School student was seen on surveillance video with his plastic-framed glasses, walking the hallways. Around 9:45 am that morning somebody reported that they saw him near Memorial Bridge. That same bridge where another witness observed a male adult jumping off into the river.
BISMARCK, ND
Mandan, ND
