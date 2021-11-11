Minnesota’s Longest Drive-Thru Light Show Announces Opening Date

Is it true that The Landing is purchasing the old Whiskey Bones property in Rochester, Minnesota?. You may have heard the news and concerns recently in the Post Bulletin about The Landing, MN's plans to purchase a property in NE Rochester for their day center to help continue to serve the homeless population in Rochester, Minnesota. The article mentioned that some neighbors had met to discuss their concerns about a homeless center coming to their neighborhood. The concerns are all valid and range from safety to transportation issues from the heart of downtown Rochester to the outlying neighborhood.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO