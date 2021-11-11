CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota’s Longest Drive-Thru Light Show Announces Opening Date

By Dunken
 5 days ago
One of my favorite holiday traditions is heading over to Mankato with my wife and kids for the Kiwanis Holiday lights and then going out for Jake’s...

106.9 KROC

Drive-In Movies Return To The Olmsted Co. Fairgrounds

The drive-in theater at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds has reopened for a special run of movies. These films are presented by Rochester My Home, an organization dedicated to helping local nonprofits achieve long term sustainability and stability. Proceeds from the winter/holiday movies will be going to NAMI and Christmas Anonymous this year.
106.9 KROC

Byron, Minnesota Family Competes on Family Feud

Julie Krings says her family decided to create an audition tape for Family Feud on Christmas Eve in 2019. The Byron teacher's family was selected to compete on the show and their episode just aired. Now, most people will never get the opportunity to go on a game show, so I had a lot of questions when I found out that someone I know actually did.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Will Kasson Mantorville Cheerleaders Be Able to Afford Nationals?

For the first time in the history of Kasson-Mantorville High School, their cheerleading team qualified to represent their school and Southern Minnesota at nationals! But what if they can't raise the money they need to go?. Doesn't the School Cover the Costs?. Nope. According to an email received from the...
106.9 KROC

Why Did Rochester’s Awesome Flag Waving Joe Start Waving Flags?

It's probably the 2nd most commonly asked question to Flag Waving Joe Johnson on 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota: Why did you start waving flags, Joe? (The first has to be, "How you doin' Joe?") I've written a ton of stories about Joe, but the only reason he, or anyone,...
106.9 KROC

The Norwegian Concept That Will Help You Get Through A Minnesota Winter

With snow in the forecast for Friday for a portion of Minnesota, flurries are being forecasted here in Southern Minnesota according to Weather.com, and now that we've fallen back it gets darker earlier so to combat the dark evenings and colder temps you may want to embrace this Norwegian concept to help you get through these next few darker months. The concept is known as 'koselig'.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

One of Rochester’s Newest Coffee Shops Has Started Construction on 2nd Location

Lots of coffee action is happening all over Southeast Minnesota! In case you missed it, earlier this week the news came out that Bryon was getting a new coffee shop called Bear Paw Coffee. A few months ago, Cabin Coffee officially opened up in Stewartville, Minnesota. Now, another town near Rochester, Minnesota, is getting a little more caffeinated. Eyota, get ready because Due North Coffee Co. has already started construction.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Is a Homeless Center Being Built by the Purple Goat in Rochester?

Is it true that The Landing is purchasing the old Whiskey Bones property in Rochester, Minnesota?. You may have heard the news and concerns recently in the Post Bulletin about The Landing, MN's plans to purchase a property in NE Rochester for their day center to help continue to serve the homeless population in Rochester, Minnesota. The article mentioned that some neighbors had met to discuss their concerns about a homeless center coming to their neighborhood. The concerns are all valid and range from safety to transportation issues from the heart of downtown Rochester to the outlying neighborhood.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

North Pole Express Returns To Minnesota After Missing 2020

After missing out in 2020, the North Pole Express is back to travel to the North Pole where kids will enjoy a visit from Santa!. According to the Friends of the 261, the North Pole Express will debart from Union Depot in St. Paul the first two weekends of December (December 3-5 and 9-12 of 2021). Tickets are availabe for purchase online with a 'Coach' opition and 'First Class'.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Red Sprites Spotted Near Joplin, Missouri May Be Weather’s Most Magical Phenomenon

This is not something you see every day. Most of us will never witness them. A photographer shared a stunning pic of red sprites over a Missouri thunderstorm. First of all, thank you to Paul M Smith Photography for giving us permission to share his work. This week he shared a weather phenomenon that is not common for us regular folks. Red sprites are large scale electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorm clouds according to Wikipedia.
ENVIRONMENT
106.9 KROC

(WATCH) Icy Conditions Result in Pile Up on Twin Cities Overpass

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - Preliminary reports indicate almost a dozen vehicles were involved in a "pileup" on an overpass along I-35 in the Twin Cities this morning. The initial reports also state to pedestrians were injured and one of them was a firefighter that had been involved in the emergency response to a rollover crash on an ice-covered section of Cedar Avenue leading up to the overpass. There has been no information released concerning the medical conditions of the pedestrians or any of the other people involved in the multi-vehicle crash.
EAGAN, MN
106.9 KROC

Love Coffee? You’ll Be Super Excited About the New Shop Opening in Byron

If you thought the Rochester, Minnesota area had too many coffee shops...you are going to just want to quit reading now. Now, if you are a coffee lover (like myself) and are always happy to hear of more spots opening up, the best news of the day is right here. Scroll slowly and soak it all in just like those first few sips of an amazing cup of coffee.
106.9 KROC

Signs Are Up! Here’s What’s Going in Rochester’s Old Shopko North Store

Remember the old Shopko North store in Rochester, Minnesota? Many of us, including my family, loved shopping there back in the day but we also had friends and loved ones working at the Shopko stores up until the final days before they closed forever. Both stores sat empty for a bit but it looks like we've got one more update happening with those buildings because something new has shown up on the right side of the old Shopko North building.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Misses Out On A Possible Snowy Veterans Day

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It’s a good thing temperatures stayed above freezing in southeast Minnesota Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Steady rain started Wednesday afternoon and temperatures remained in the 40s through Thursday morning. The rainfall total at the Rochester airport as of midnight was nearly 1.5 inches and nearly...
106.9 KROC

Astroworld Festival Event Staff Instructed to Refer to Potentially Deceased Concertgoers as ‘Smurfs,’ According to Event Plan

A 56-page event plan document for Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival has leaked, revealing information behind the procedures for his annual Houston concert. The documents from the 2021 Event Operations Plan (EOP) covers everything from historical background on Astroworld Festival and COVID-19 compliance details to security and disaster protocol. However,...
TRAVIS SCOTT
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

