Emirates Airline has announced plans for daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv starting on Dec. 6. “Emirates is excited to announce Tel Aviv, one of the region’s key gateways, as its newest destination. With the start of services in just a few weeks, Emirates will provide more options for travelers to fly better to and from Tel Aviv via Dubai,” said Emirates Airline chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 7 DAYS AGO