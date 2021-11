Dabo Swinney believes Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in a better place heading into the Tigers' road game at Louisville. "I think he's on the other side of the struggle, the storm if you will," Swinney said during an appearance on ACC Network's "The Huddle" on Saturday morning. "No question he has not played anywhere near to his capabilities, but we haven't been as good around him either. We're going to start our sixth different offensive line tonight in nine games. We haven't had a lot of continuity and that's not good for your quarterback's confidence."

CLEMSON, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO