You know CTV is the fastest-growing ad channel and that it’s an exciting opportunity for brands of all kinds. But what you probably don’t know is how and where to leverage it and where to start with audience data. MNTN’s new resource, “Your Guide to Connected TV Audience Data,” provides a rundown of the most prevalent CTV audience sources, where to find them and how to use them.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO