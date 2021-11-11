Sage Transform - knocking down barriers is the theme, but how do finance teams change?

When a product doesn't succeed, rebrand. It's one of the oldest concepts in marketing and often used to give technology companies a fresh image — does anyone remember Research in Motion, aka Blackberry? Heck, does anyone remember Blackberry (but that's another story)? We are amidst the latest and perhaps largest rebrand in tech history since it covers both a perennially overhyped concept, augmented-virtual reality (AR/VR), that never (can't be allowed to?) dies and the seventh-largest company by market cap, Facebook. With both concept and company in need of a boost, the idea-shapers in Silicon Valley decided some rebranding was just the ticket to breathe new life into some tired products. Thus, AR/VR becomes the Metaverse (beyond the universe) and Facebook morphs into Meta (something after a thing we've all grown to detest).

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO