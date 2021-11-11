CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sage Transform - knocking down barriers is the theme, but how do finance teams change?

By Jon Reed
diginomica.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSage Transform kicked off in Las Vegas yesterday, with one of the most deliberately hybrid events of the last year (see Phil Wainewright's day one Transform use case, How Banyan Treatment Center saved $1m after moving to Sage Intacct). By "deliberately hybrid," I mean that Sage Intacct put some...

diginomica.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Sage Showcases How Digital Transformation Empowers Finance Teams To Elevate Their Work And Drive Business Success

Small and medium-sized businesses can significantly streamline financial processes and leverage automation to scale efficiently with new product functionality revealed at Sage Transform 2021. Sage the market leader in cloud business management solutions, kicked off Sage Transform 2021 with a keynote that showcased the power of Sage Intacct to drive...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

HighRadius Announces Platinum Sponsorship of Sage Transform 2021

HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order to Cash, Treasury Management and Record to Report software leader, announced that it is a Platinum sponsor for Sage Transform 2021, the annual Sage Intacct customer and partner conference. Sage Transform 2021 features both an in-person event in Las Vegas and a Virtual Experience for...
TECHNOLOGY
diginomica.com

Four tips on how CFOs can work with CIOs to drive business transformation

Recent years have seen the distinctions between C-Suite titles continue to blur. The rapid pace of change has made business transformation an essential goal for every department, and that means everyone in the senior leadership team carries digital transformation responsibilities and needs to work in tandem with their CIO to ensure a coherent systems architecture.
ECONOMY
diginomica.com

Enterprise hits and misses - retailers raise their personalization game, the FBI gets an email hack, and the Metaverse gets an enterprise critique

Lead story - Getting closer to the customer - can retailers deliver on personalization?. MyPOV: I've seen some gaudy stats lately on the impact of personalization, but I'm still waiting to see retailers not-named-Amazon pull this off at scale. Madeline explores Adobe use cases in Getting close to the customer - personalization ploys in action at Boots and Real Madrid. As Madeline explains, Boots has a 25 year history with their loyalty card - and yet there's been a disconnect, in how to apply the data:
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Walker
diginomica.com

Zuckerberg's dream meets business realism - NVIDIA Omniverse is an enterprise metaverse

When a product doesn't succeed, rebrand. It's one of the oldest concepts in marketing and often used to give technology companies a fresh image — does anyone remember Research in Motion, aka Blackberry? Heck, does anyone remember Blackberry (but that's another story)? We are amidst the latest and perhaps largest rebrand in tech history since it covers both a perennially overhyped concept, augmented-virtual reality (AR/VR), that never (can't be allowed to?) dies and the seventh-largest company by market cap, Facebook. With both concept and company in need of a boost, the idea-shapers in Silicon Valley decided some rebranding was just the ticket to breathe new life into some tired products. Thus, AR/VR becomes the Metaverse (beyond the universe) and Facebook morphs into Meta (something after a thing we've all grown to detest).
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

IBM Quantum Computing Breakthrough Could Bring New Health, Finance Solutions

Bob Sutor, the chief quantum exponent at IBM, joined Cheddar to break down what the tech giant's new 127 qubit quantum processor, dubbed Eagle, will mean for computing. "We've broken through the way to scale these quantum devices to be bigger and bigger and therefore to be more useful," he explained. According to Sutor, quantum computing breakthroughs will provide faster or entirely novel solutions to complex, real-world problems in medicine, the creation of new materials, and even optimizing financial services.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sage Transform#Nda#Evp
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld’s CEO Touts “Real Grounds for Optimism” as October Revenue Nears 2019 Levels

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld reported improving box office and concession revenue trends for its third quarter and October, which neared pre-coronavirus pandemic levels as revenue for the month amounted to 90 percent of 2019 results. CEO Mooky Greidinger on Monday touted positive cinema business trends, saying: “We are thrilled to see audiences returning in significant numbers. Our partnerships with the studios are as strong as ever and with the incredible movie slate to come, there are real grounds for optimism in our industry.” “Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group’s markets, in some cases even above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC4 Columbus

Cardinal Health partnering with San Francisco unicorn on drone delivery pilot program

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Cardinal Health Inc. plans to test drone delivery to a pharmacy customer with San Francisco unicorn Zipline Inc. The aim is to improve to-the-second precision of deliveries, especially for urgent orders of medications and supplies, but the autonomous aircraft also can bring cost savings compared with trucking, a Cardinal spokesman said. […]
DUBLIN, OH
Cheddar News

How Roblox Educational Games for Schools Could Expand Its User Base, Metaverse

The popular online gaming platform for kids, Roblox, is reportedly expanding its offerings into the educational space. Ayal Shmilovich, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth Investment Management, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into the report from the Wall Street Journal and how Roblox plans to incorporate the metaverse concept into schools. "I definitely think it helps them expand their market to a much broader audience," Shmilovich added. He also noted that Minecraft has 35 million users on its educational platform and was even more optimistic about Roblox's prospects.
VIDEO GAMES
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

ZipRecruiter CEO on What Jobseekers Want Amid the Mass Resignation

It's been a job hunters market of late, as a mass resignation amid the pandemic has added to millions of openings across businesses. ZipRecruiter co-founder and CEO Ian Siegel explained what people currently are looking for in the labor market. "Survey after survey after survey, whether it's on ZipRecruiter or it's a third-party source, is telling us the same piece of information: over half of job seekers right now are looking for work that is either fully remote or hybrid," he said. "They got a real taste of it during COVID, and they liked it a lot. It's the number one perk that's being requested and you can already see employers starting to shift in that direction."
ECONOMY
Axios Denver

Colorado ski industry leaders work to break barriers from the top down

In the wake of George Floyd's murder, Colorado ski industry leaders have started taking steps to diversify the sport — but they have a long way to go.Why it matters: For decades, people of color and lower-income earners have been largely excluded from the elite pastime because of a variety of barriers, from the cost to play and live in the mountains to the transportation to get there. Less than 2% of recorded resort visits during the 2018-19 ski season came from Black skiers and snowboarders, according to the National Ski Areas Association. What's happening: Some of Colorado's biggest industry...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy