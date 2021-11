CMS plans to cut physician pay by 9 percent in 2022, while costs to run an independent practice continue to rise. Since 2001, the cost of running a medical practice has increased 39 percent, but CMS has only increased pay for physicians by 11 percent, according to the American Medical Association. As a result, when adjusting for inflation in practice cost, Medicare physician pay dropped 20 percent over the past two decades.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO