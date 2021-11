Apex Legends is one of the most popular platforms for esports, and a new professional tournament has just been announced by SteelSeries, featuring 20 professional Apex teams. The tournament will be streamed live through Twitch, and will be on Saturday, November 13 at 5pm CT and Sunday, November 14 at 5pm CT. Tournament winners will receive the grand prize of $10,000, but throughout the tournament you’ll have the change to win a slew of stuff through giveaways like SteelSeries gear, limited edition Apex Legends gear, and Apex Legends game codes for in-game content.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO