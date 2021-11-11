Pirates travel to Memphis, with chance to win sixth game

FRIDAY

• AAC

Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

• ACC

Connecticut at Clemson, noon

Syracuse at Louisville, noon

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida State, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

N.C. State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

• AAC

Houston at Temple, noon

East Carolina at Memphis, noon

Central Florida at SMU, noon

Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.

GREENVILLE — Win Saturday, and East Carolina becomes bowl eligible for the first time in seven years.

The Pirates are at Memphis in the Liberty Bowl, facing a team which knocked SMU out of the Top 25 last weekend. ECU, meanwhile, gave a full showcase of its defensive growth in a 45-3 rout of Temple.

“You saw the culmination of a really good week of practice turn into a solid performance on gameday,” Pirates third-year head coach Mike Houston said this week. “It puts us in a good position here in the middle of November as we go into what’s going to be a very challenging road game against an extremely talented Memphis football team coming off a big home win against a ranked SMU team this past weekend.

“We’ve looked at them on film and they’re exactly what you expect from a Memphis football team. Very talented at the skill positions, good size. I think their offensive front is very athletic. Defensive front is very long. Dynamic on special teams. It’s going to be a challenge going on the road, but I know our kids are very excited about the opportunity. I’m sure they’re going to have a very good week of practice and the kids will be locked in and ready to go on Saturday, so it should be a good one.”

ECU is 5-4, having already topped the win totals of every season since going 5-7 in 2015. It was 2014 when the Pirates last went bowling, losing 28-20 to Florida in the Birmingham Bowl to cap an 8-5 campaign.

Asked Tuesday at his weekly press conference about how much talk there is of getting that sixth win and going to a bowl game, Houston responded, “Zero. None. We’re playing Memphis, that’s it.”

It’s been the team’s mantra all season, to just go 1-0 each week. There’s a trip to Navy next weekend, then the season finale at home with No. 2 Cincinnati on Thanksgiving Friday.

They’ve reached this opportunity by parlaying an improving defense with an offense that is led by veteran quarterback Holton Ahlers. He’s second in school history in passing yards (9,267), total offense (10,459) and pass completions (737).

The Pirates face a Tigers team that played aggressively on fourth downs last week. A final attempt late didn’t make it, giving SMU some hope, but it was eventually snuffed out.

“I just think it’s something you’ve kind of got to get a feel for and you’ve got to know your team, but the situation is different every single week and it’s different every single game,” Houston said. “Certainly, I think that was a big factor in that game last week for Memphis because they converted some big fourth downs. Their receivers really, a lot of them were kind of jump balls down the sidelines where their receivers made great plays over the SMU defensive backs. I think if you have players like that you know are going to make those plays, that gives you a lot of confidence.”

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.