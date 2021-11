Oil output in the Permian Basin is projected to hit a record as the largest U.S. shale patch leads the recovery in domestic production from its COVID-19 induced slump. Supplies from the prolific oil field of West Texas and New Mexico are set to increase to 4.95 million bbls/d in December, according to a U.S. government report Monday. That surpasses the record set in March 2020, right before the pandemic wreaked widespread demand destruction globally, triggering production shutdowns and bankruptcies across the U.S.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO