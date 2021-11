Located in Mendocino County, the community of Elk is home to just around 200 residents. It may be small, but this coastal town has proven to be worth a stop when you find yourself driving along Highway 1. And when in Elk, your visit won’t be complete until you’ve dined at Queenie’s Roadhouse Cafe. Specializing in homestyle comfort food, visitors can enjoy scenic views of the ocean while they dine! The views and setting are spectacular, but it’s the friendly atmosphere and satisfying food that will have you returning again and again.

