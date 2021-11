The first annual “Randy Sams Day” will be held at the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter administration building on Nov. 17, at 4 PM. The purpose of the event is to commemorate the shelter’s 25 years of service in addressing the needs of the area homeless, as well as in honor and memory of the legacy of a teenager who was named Randy Sams, the shelter’s namesake. A proclamation for “Randy Sams Day” will be read by Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman, and a representative from the Texarkana, Arkansas City Council.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO